State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Medpace were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 13,962.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,787,739. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $209.09 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.60.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

