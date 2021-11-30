State Street Corp Buys 6,640 Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 41,843 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 302,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 196,163 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $461.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.20. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

ARD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

