State Street Corp Buys 97,436 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,436 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.78% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

MGTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.04.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

