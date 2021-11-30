State Street Corp Buys 97,436 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 459,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,436 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 49.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.04. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.05.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.04.

In related news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

