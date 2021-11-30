State Street Corp Decreases Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSBW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 104,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 32.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%. Research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $181,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

