State Street Corp Has $4 Million Holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $291.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.83. Macatawa Bank Co. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $10.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 36.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

