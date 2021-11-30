State Street Corp Increases Stake in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) by 1,602.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 709,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in CarLotz were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOTZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarLotz by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,551,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,594 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarLotz by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarLotz by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 366,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CarLotz by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 360,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. 23.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.17. CarLotz, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. Analysts anticipate that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarLotz Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

