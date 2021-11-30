State Street Corp Invests $4.44 Million in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,840,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the first quarter worth $185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 587.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 103,482 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Boxlight during the second quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boxlight by 14.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boxlight by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,000,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 192,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Boxlight Co. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, President Mark Starkey purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $46,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

