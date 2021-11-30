State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 134,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 56,354 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

JMIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

