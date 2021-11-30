State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.