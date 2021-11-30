State Street Corp Purchases 14,475 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

State Street Corp raised its position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in XOMA were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in XOMA by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in XOMA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in XOMA by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOMA. Aegis cut their price target on XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush downgraded XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XOMA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.23 million, a PE ratio of -105.75 and a beta of 0.78. XOMA Co. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. Equities research analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOMA Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

