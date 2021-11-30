State Street Corp Sells 13,892 Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,892 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Braskem were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 87.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth $492,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 107.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 17.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

BAK stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Braskem S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Research analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

