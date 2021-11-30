State Street Corp Sells 47,753 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,753 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 323,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 80,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 84,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 44,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCBC opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $291.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

