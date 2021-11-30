State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

State Street Corp lowered its position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. Research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $185,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071 in the last ninety days. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

