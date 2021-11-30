Stipend Hits One Day Volume of $35.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 166.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 169.8% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $523,275.57 and $35.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,558.75 or 0.97340400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00048100 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00315571 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.82 or 0.00495503 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.91 or 0.00185562 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010597 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001574 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,872,005 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

