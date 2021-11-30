Stipend Reaches Market Cap of $473,177.15 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 141% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $473,177.15 and $24.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stipend has traded up 145.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,278.70 or 0.97888180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00049972 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.78 or 0.00316183 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.98 or 0.00502634 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00014131 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.16 or 0.00182914 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010358 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001556 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,870,679 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

