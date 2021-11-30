Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.20

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 21644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.47 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% in the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,320 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 101.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,730 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,989 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 491.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

