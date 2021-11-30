StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.95 EPS

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95), Fidelity Earnings reports. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.
Shares of SNEX opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $247,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 4,035 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $282,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,703 shares of company stock worth $3,197,313 in the last 90 days. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
