StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.95 EPS

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95), Fidelity Earnings reports. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of SNEX opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $247,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 4,035 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $282,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,703 shares of company stock worth $3,197,313 in the last 90 days. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

