Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives €89.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €89.17 ($101.33).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAX. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.50 ($0.57) during trading on Friday, hitting €68.50 ($77.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.48. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €64.65 ($73.47) and a 52 week high of €82.50 ($93.75).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

