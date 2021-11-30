StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $504,930.41 and $87.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StrongHands has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,448,634,312 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

