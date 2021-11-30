S&U (LON:SUS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,751.42

Shares of S&U plc (LON:SUS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,751.42 ($35.95) and traded as low as GBX 2,660 ($34.75). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,750 ($35.93), with a volume of 3,018 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 39.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,829.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,751.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £333.99 million and a PE ratio of 12.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a GBX 33 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. S&U’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

In other news, insider Christopher Redford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,880 ($37.63), for a total value of £57,600 ($75,254.77).

About S&U (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

