Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Short Interest Up 249.0% in November

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 249.0% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,392,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SGMD traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 35,775,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,158,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Sugarmade has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
