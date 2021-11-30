Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Short Interest Up 249.0% in November

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 249.0% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,392,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SGMD traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 35,775,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,158,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Sugarmade has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Sugarmade

Sugarmade, Inc is a product and branding marketing company, which invests in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. It also produces and supplies custom printed and generic supplies servicing quick service restaurants. The firm operates through paper and paper-based products, such as paper cups, cup lids, and food containers; non-medical supplies, such as non-medical fascial mask; cannabis products delivery service and sales.

