Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $293.23 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.29 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $373,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,953 shares of company stock worth $32,406,366 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

