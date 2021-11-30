Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,952 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in HP by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,754 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $373,238.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,912 shares of company stock worth $7,803,465. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.