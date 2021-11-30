Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $443,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Align Technology by 9.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $712,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Align Technology by 20.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $634.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $655.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $649.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $471.31 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

