Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,003 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 118.8% during the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 31.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

