Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $214.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

