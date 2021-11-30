Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 169 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 21.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $137.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.34 and a 200 day moving average of $126.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

