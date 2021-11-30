Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 93 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.91.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $236.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $235.18 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

