Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the October 31st total of 9,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

SU traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,326,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613,133. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.94%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

