Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, an increase of 179.1% from the October 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,412.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SNMYF remained flat at $$8.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth, and insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Banking and Wealth; Suncorp New Zealand; and Corporate. The Insurance segment include design, manufacture and delivery of general and life insurance products and services.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.