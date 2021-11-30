Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, an increase of 179.1% from the October 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,412.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SNMYF remained flat at $$8.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $9.35.
About Suncorp Group
Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.