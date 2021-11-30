Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

OTCMKTS SURVF opened at $1.16 on Monday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

