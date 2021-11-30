Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.94

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and traded as low as $4.68. Sunworks shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 1,107,005 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $137.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 1,147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 460,047 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

