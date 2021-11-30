Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Update

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the October 31st total of 242,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. 161,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,159. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth $38,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

