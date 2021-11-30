SuperRare (RARE) Price Hits $1.74

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00003002 BTC on major exchanges. SuperRare has a total market capitalization of $177.43 million and $30.88 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00044933 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.08 or 0.00234301 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00088422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

SuperRare (CRYPTO:RARE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

