Swerve Price Tops $0.46 (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000805 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00234397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00088540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,878,214 coins and its circulating supply is 15,706,754 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

