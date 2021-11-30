Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

