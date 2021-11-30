Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 100 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,647,000 after acquiring an additional 146,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,637,000 after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,491,000 after acquiring an additional 214,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 20.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,904,000 after buying an additional 241,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

AVLR opened at $142.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.39. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $5,546,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,557 shares of company stock worth $13,733,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.58.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

