Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 27,416 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 2.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Vale by 120.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after buying an additional 1,414,946 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vale by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vale by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 616,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of VALE opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.684 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

