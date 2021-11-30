Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

