Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,112 shares of company stock worth $909,760. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

