Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,302,000 after purchasing an additional 551,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after purchasing an additional 647,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRO. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

NYSE:MRO opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.08.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

