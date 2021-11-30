Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

AGO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.87. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.