Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $1,252,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $1,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 59.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $1,206,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHM. Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

