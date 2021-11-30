Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,170,000 after acquiring an additional 565,326 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $47,591,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $45,105,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,366,000 after acquiring an additional 401,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $582,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $109.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $117.71. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.17.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

