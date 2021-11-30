SYNC Network Trading 12.8% Higher This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $10,597.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.59 or 0.00314534 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00014150 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010487 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005052 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00011038 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,436,655 coins and its circulating supply is 121,711,174 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

