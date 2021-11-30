Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.82.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic stock remained flat at $$2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,359. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $168.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

