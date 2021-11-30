T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 1.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after buying an additional 577,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,892,654,000 after buying an additional 527,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after buying an additional 519,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $110.96. The stock had a trading volume of 41,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.90 and its 200-day moving average is $133.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.33 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

