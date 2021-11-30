Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Scott William Reimond Purchases 4,709 Shares

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Scott William Reimond bought 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,754.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,037,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,910,221.51.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.83. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$3.95.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.5278771 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TVE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.05.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

