Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Target by 13.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Target by 61.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,600 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $249.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.24 and a 200-day moving average of $244.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

